The Liberals wish for cheaper month cards

The Liberals wants a cheaper public transport card for Oslo

The Liberal Party (Venstre) wants to mention their support to lower the public transportation cost of the monthly cards in Oslo on their election ballot. They want to bring it down from NOK 750 to 590.





Oslo Venstre decided this during its annual meeting this weekend.

Group leader and the Liberal party’s prime candidate in Oslo, Hallstein Bjercke, says the most important issue for the party in the autumn’s municipal and county council elections is to make public transport in the capital cheaper and better.

“In 2007, the Liberals was successful in reducing the monthly card price by more than NOK 200. Since then, the price has gone up slowly but surely to the previous level, and the Liberals now believe it is time for another substantial reduction,” he explains.





