Listhaug painting in Bergen

A painting of a crucified Sylvi Listhaug was painted with black paint on a wall in Bergen on Tuesday night.

A hooded person with spray paint chose to make the artwork that has covered large parts of Norway in the past few days.

The anonymous street artist, AFK, is allegedly the artist.

The artist had posted a picture of the painting on their Instagram account on Tuesday night, which not unexpectedly received both support messages and criticism.

According to NRK news, the tagging occurred at 02.00 on Wednesday.

“Of course, I do not have a desire to crucify Sylvi Listhaug.

The picture is meant as a comment on her rhetoric’’, AFK said today.

Listhaug didn’t want to comment on the art.

“I do not spend time on that,” Listhaug told TV 2 on Tuesday.

Listhaug’s former advisor, Espen Teigen, commented on the image like this: “Of course we can tolerate it. Is there anyone who wouldn’t tolerate it? ”

