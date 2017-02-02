Major delays on Oslo Metro/Underground/Subway … again

There were delays and cancellations on all subway lines in Oslo on Thursday morning. The problems have not been resolved promptly.

This is the third day this week characterised by subway chaos. The problems this time were due to a fire at the National Theatre station on Wednesday night.

Communication Manager in Sporveien, Cato Asperud, said to NTB news that it is difficult to say when the situation will be rectified.

‘To fix this we need the tracks out of action. This will not be solved before today’s rush-hour is over’, he said.

The fire destroyed some cables at the National Theatre, causing trains to run at reduced speed through the tunnels, which affected all subway traffic.

There were additional problems on Monday and Tuesday, with cancellations and delays on a number of lines during the morning rush hour.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today