Major delays and cancellations on the tram in Oslo

The tram in Oslo has cancellations due to signal failures in the morning hours. Heavy delays are announced for Tuesday’s first departures.

– Due to signal failures on Ryen, many of the early departures have been severely delayed. We are working to get the trams out of the tram shed, Sporveien Tweeted 5 am on Tuesday.

Half an hour later, it was still working to get out of Ryen Vognhall, and the first departures from Mortensrud and Bergkrystallen had to be canceled. On Twitter Sporveien updates which departures are set and which are going as normal.

Just before 7:30 am Sporveien announced that all lines were in route.

Also Bane Nor are reporting of delays and cancellations on Tuesday morning, more precisely on the Vestfold Line, stretch Porsgrunn – Larvik. There the error is related to problems with the track.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today