Majority in favour of change to Norwegian marriage law

64% want Norway to introduce an absolute 18 year old age limit for marriage, according to a new survey Norstat has done for Plan International Norway.

17% are opposed to a legislative change, while 19% aren’t sure.

Following today’s marriage law, 16 and 17 year olds may be married, subject to parental consent, and permission from the county governor. Over 9,000 youth have sent protest letters to county officials around the country against the fact that minors can get married in Norway.

‘This survey shows that a clear majority of citizens in Norway believe it’s unfortunate that we have legislation that allows minors to marry. The UN’s sustainability goal is for the world to end childhood marriages by 2030.

It must be banned in all countries, including Norway,’ said Secretary General, Kjell Erik Øie, of Plan International, Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today