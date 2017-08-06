100 Best things to do in Norway – Part II

Norway has been called The Land of the Midnight Sun, The Land of Fjords and the Land of Northern Lights. However, those are but the few things it is most known for: there are so much more.

Norway is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers. With some of the most stunning nature sites in the world, you surely won’t be disappointed. It also has a rich cultural history and a lively contemporary art scene, primarily in Oslo.

However, when visiting a country as large it can be hard to decide where you should go. That is why we have prepared a list of the 100 best things to do in Norway.

On we go to number 11 through 20 shall we?

11. Bryggen Hanseatic Wharf (Bergen) Idyllic houses on the waterfront of Bergen are one of the most well known sights in Norway. The city center is a tourist’s paradise: museums, shops, restaurants abound. But be careful: if you go there, you may be consumed with overwhelming desire to live there for the rest of your life. ;

12. Tromsø Fjords (Tromsø) Sea, snow, rugged mountains, arctic wildlife, remote houses dotted along the shoreline…so distant and harsh, yet uniquely beautiful and peaceful. The Tromsø Fjords are something you simply have to see live. Hire a car and drive or take a boat trip. In either case, you’re sure to enjoy it.

13. Geiranger Skywalk – Dalsnibba (Geiranger) Stunning glory in all directions is the best way to describe the Geiranger Skywalk. Do take this hike on a sunny day (or enjoy being above the clouds – it will actually feel like you are walking into heaven).

14. Fjellstua Viewpoint (Ålesund) Fjellstua Viewpoint is where you can see Ålesund in all its glory. A relaxed walk to the top takes less than an hour If you want some harder exercise, see how fast you can make it up the 450 plus stairs. And bring a jacket for the wind!

15. The Norwegian Museum of Cultural History (Oslo) If you want to learn more about the Norwegian folk and their history, The Norwegian Museum of Cultural History in Oslo is the first place you should look. It “houses” cottages, farmhouses and log cabins that have been transported there from all over the country. How? No one knows…probably trolls.

16. Holmenkollen Ski Museum and Ski Jump Tower (Oslo) Are you into ski jumping? Have you seen it on TV? Whether you have or haven’t, the magnificence of the Holmenkollen ski jump tower will take your by surprise. Even better is to go there during a tournament, with thousands of roaring fans that let you know exactly when the home favorite is going next.

17. Bygdøy Peninsula (Oslo) Don’t miss this! A stroll from museum to museum (and then to a restaurant) is the main purpose of going here; besides, of course, the beautiful scenery. Culture or nature: on Bygdøy Peninsula, you don’t have to choose, as you can have both in the same day.

18. National Museum – National Gallery (Oslo) Are you an art fanatic? Book a day just for this. Not into art? Well, still at least see the famous “Scream” painting. Besides paintings, the museum also has a Viking ship and an arctic display. The two-in-one National Museum – National Gallery combo is indeed worth a few hours of your time – at least.

19. Nidarosdomen (Trondheim) Nidarosdomen is a cathedral in Trondheim, but it is far from being just a regular church. The sheer scope of it amazes, as does the interior with stained glass windows. Even if you aren’t religious, make sure to check it out.

20. Lofoten Islands (Nordland) Far above the arctic circles like the Lofoten Islands. They are known for their incredible Viking history, frequent northern lights and the midnight sun. If you like fishing, you will bond with the locals easily.

