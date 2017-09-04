Majority are in favour of Norway receiving vulnerable refugees

Norway should prioritize the most vulnerable refugees. So said 55% of respondents in a survey conducted for Amnesty International by Respons Analysis in Norway.

The survey specifies that the ‘most vulnerable’ include those who’ve been subject to war crimes, single children, single female parents, survivors of torture, and sexually oriented minorities.

While 55% responded that these refugees should be prioritized, 11% said they disagreed, wrote Dagsavisen.

Respondents were also asked to decide whether Norway should prioritize the ‘most easily integrated refugees’. 27% answered that they agreed with this, while 21% disagreed. 46% neither agreed, nor disagreed.

‘This shows that the majority disagree with the government’s policy that it is the easiest integrated refugees that should be prioritized,’ said Secretary General, John Peder Egenæs, of Amnesty to the newspaper. Egenæs didn’t expand upon how 21% represented a majority, when by comparison to 27%, it would appear to the simplest minds among us that it is, in fact, a minority.

Egenæs believes Norway must commit to accepting many of the most vulnerable refugees in a new declaration made by government after the election.

When asked by the newspaper whether Norway should receive more vulnerable refugees, Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) answered,

‘I think we’ve increased the number. And we are one of the countries that receive the most, so I believe that, perhaps, more countries should receive their quota of refugees’.

