The majority want stricter punishment for spreading naked pictures

A majority of Parliament will be in favor of a new provision in the Penal Code, which will impose stricter penalties for the proliferation of nude images without consent.

On March 6, the justice committee will come with a recommendation by the majority, the Labor Party (AP), the Right and the Frp, for a new provision in the Criminal Code, reports NRK on Thursday.

“This is perceived as an abuse and this affects young girls deeper than many think,” says Lene Vågslid (AP), from the Justice Committee of Parliament to NRK.

AP believes it is necessary to have a separate legislative bill that makes it clear that it is illegal to spread infringing and sexualized images online without consent, and they are supported by Right and Frp. The Right and the Frp, on the other hand, want the proposal to be investigated first by the Ministry of Justice.

“I’m glad that it seems to be the majority of us for this. We now ask the Ministry of Justice to come back to Parliament with a legislative proposal and increase in terms of imprisonment,” said Solveig Horne (Frp) in the Justice Committee of the NRK.

