The price of new homes increased

Prices of flats and small houses were in the fourth quarter of last year 15 percent more expensive compared to the same quarter in 2015, this is according to new figures from SSB.

The price index for new homes from Statistics Norway (SSB) show that new homes were 10.4 percent, on average, more expensive in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same quarter in 2015.

The increase was greatest for new flats and small houses, with 15 percent. From the third to the fourth quarter last year, prices rose by 5 percent. Prices were measured at the time of the sale.

For houses, the increase was 2.8 percent from fourth quarter 2015 to fourth quarter 2016. The increase from the third to the fourth quarter last year was 0.2 percent. Prices are measured at the completion date.

On average, prices for new homes in total increased by 10.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent from the third to the fourth quarter last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today