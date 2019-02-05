Man accused of defrauding over a million kroner from Nav

A 72 year-old Oslo man is being prosecuted for fraud after receiving support from Nav for more than NOK 1 million while working in his own consulting firm.

The money was paid for over five years, from January 2009 to February 2014 before it was discovered.

During this period, he regularly sent in electronic notification cards while earning income from his own companies according to the charges.

Together, the man is alleged to have received

sickness benefit, rehabilitation money, and work clarification allowance for NOK 1,032,923 during this period.

The prosecuting authority has also said that they will make a claim for compensation to Nav.

The case will be dealt with in Oslo District Court on Wednesday 6th of February.

