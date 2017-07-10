Man appeals nine years sentence for abuse of 39 girls

Male appeals nine years imprisonment for abuse of 39 girls

The 20-year-old sentenced to nine years in prison for cybercrime against 39 girls, appeals the verdict from the Hedmark District Court.

The Hamar man was charged with threatening, cheating and luring several young girls to send sexualized images and videos of themselves, and several cases of rape. He was convicted in late June.

He has acknowledged about half of online abuse he was charged, but will appeal eleven counts of having enticed young girls to send pictures and videos. This says the man’s lawyer, Jens-Henrik Lien, to Hamar Arbeiderblad.

Appeals rape

The 20-year-old will also appeal to a case of rape. The man was convicted of rape by threatening a young girl to perform sexual acts with herself and sending photos and videos of this to the man. If the girl did not comply, the 20-year-old threatened to send nude pictures he had already received from her, to her friends.

The man also appeals the sentence of nine years imprisonment, as well as the compensation amount of a total of NOK 1.54 million that three of the insulted were awarded.

The 20-year-old was acquitted of one case of rape. The prosecutor is now considering whether to counter-appeal this.

