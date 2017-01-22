Man arrested related to the shooting at a club in Oslo in December

Police have arrested a one man related to the shooting at the club Calle’s Mat og Vinhus in Oslo in December. The man is in custody and charged with attempted murder, reports the newspaper Dagbladet.

According to Dagbladet, the 34-year-old man was arrested at Arlanda airport outside Stockholm on January 10th. He had previously been convicted and is part of the criminal community in Oslo, says the newspaper.

“He was arrested in Sweden at the request of Norwegian prosecutors, and we collaborated with the Swedish police to get him handed over to us”, said Ane Evangelista, police attorney at the department of organized crime in the Oslo police. She says that the 34-year-old traveled out of the country shortly after the shooting, and that he arrived by plane from England when he was arrested. Wednesday this week, he was detained for two weeks.

Another man is already in custody and charged in the case. He was arrested on December 22th. In addition, four other people were taken by the police, but later released, says Dagbladet.

Police have previously stated that it was only luck that nobody was hit after a number of shots were fired outside the club in Hausmanns gate in Oslo on December 12.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today