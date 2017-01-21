Demonstrations against Trump and for equality in Oslo

Several hundred people gathered together to demonstrate against President Donald Trump, this Saturday in the centre of Oslo.

A lot of the people demonstrating were dressed in pink knitted hats, which has been nicknamed as “pussyhat”. The “pussyhats” are a protest against Trumps view on women and were inspired by the infamous statement “grab’em by the pussy.”

Worldwide, people gathered together to march for equality and diversity. Also in Bergen and Trondheim organized demonstrations.

Brit-Agnes Sværi, initiator of the march, stressed out that the march would not be an anti-Trump-demonstration, but rather an opportunity to say what changes you would like to see in society. “We go under the slogans of equality, diversity and inclusion and to continue working internationally with climate issues”, she said to the news agency NTB.

