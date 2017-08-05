Man is detained for writing about child abuse

A man has been detained for four weeks in Stavanger after the police found written representations of sexual abuse against children, which may be fictional.

The case was unveiled by the police in Stavanger in July this year, writes Dagsavisen. The 45-year-old man was arrested on July 12 and presented for detention in prison two days later. The background for imprisonment is written representations are found describing sexual abuse of children and other representations that sexualize children.

The 45-year-old has acknowledged that for a period of ten years he has been chatting with more people on the internet where the conversations have been revolving around child abuse. The 45-year-old has also explained that he has received pictures from people via the internet that sexualize children.

Fictional

According to the 45-year-old, it is talk about fictional abuse against children.

The court found that it does not matter whether it is fictional abuse or not – and that written representations are punishable in the same way that pictures are.

Anne Kroken, defender for the 45-year-old, does not want to comment on the case.

