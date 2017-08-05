One million visitors expected at food festivals

More than one million visitors are expected at food festivals countrywide during the year

– This proves that local food is all the rage, says the Minister for Agriculture.

– There are impressive numbers of visitors to the food festivals around the country, says Minister of Agriculture and Food , Jon Georg Dale.

He believes that people are interested in the origins of and tradition behind the food.

– In recent years, sales of local food had an up to three times as strong growth than the rest of the food market. It is possible to build new businesses and create jobs based on food with local identity and distinctive character, says Dale.

Both in the north, south, east and west of the country food festivals are organized a dime a dozen. Several of the festivals have long traditions and been held for many years. for example, the Norwegian Food Festival in Ålesund is organized for 33rd, and Trøndersk Food Festival for the 12th time. The biggest of them all, Gladmat, was held in Stavanger two weeks ago.

Additionally, the Rakfisk (fermented fish) Festival in Valdres, Matstreif in Oslo and the Vesterålen Food Festival are just some of the food festivals that the far flung country has to offer. If you happen to be in the Stavanger region around August 26, the finger food festival in Sandnes is well worth a visit.

