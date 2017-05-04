Man died in a work accident in a laundry in Trondheim

A man in his 50s died in an work accident

A man in his 50s died in a work accident at a laundry in Trondheim on Thursday morning.

The police characterize the accident as a work accident. They got the message about the case just after 8 am Thursday. The deceased is Norwegian, according to the police.

– The accident place is cordoned off, operations manager Bjørn Handegard in the Trøndelag police told NTB.

Crime Technicians was Thursday on the way to the laundry where the accident occurred. The Labour Inspectorate is also routinely notified.

The police were notified of the accident via the Emergency Centre (AMK) at 8.08 am.

No further information is available at present according to the police

