Search for missing man in Hedmark continues

Search for missing man in his forties

Search parties continue searching for a man in his 40s who has been missing since Wednesday morning at Sjusjøen Hedmark.

The search continued through the night to Thursday with a somewhat reduced strength. A helicopter was involved until 1 a.m.

-Search is resumed with full force at 7 am Thursday morning, says operations leader Bård Einar Hoff in the Inland Police District to NTB around 5am.

Several NGOs contribute in the search

The man was reported missing around at 8.30am on Wednesday morning after having laid out for a walk. He is wearing a blue ski jacket and black ski pants.

-We do not know where he was heading and that complicates the search. We also do not know why he left. We have no theory about what the purpose of the trip has been, says Hoff.

