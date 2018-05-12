Man who mass-produced fake bank cards sentenced to jail

A 37 year old man has been convicted of mass-fake bank cards fraud. The cards were used to acquire mobile subscriptions and credit loans in other’s names.

Earlier this week, the man was convicted and given a prison sentence of two years and four months in Oslo District Court. One year and ten months of the sentence will be subject to a probationary period of three years.

In total, the man was convicted of 28 counts fraud, 28 attempts at gross fraud, 17 identity thefts, the production of a number of false cards, dealing in drugs, and receiving stolen goods.

In the apartment of the man’s then cohabitant, in 2016 the police found card printers, fake card manufacturing equipment, blank cards, mobile phones, false police certificates and various fake bank cards.

The man admitted that he had produced all the cards. He said, however, that he had the help of two other persons, whom he has not named, so to obtain the birth and social security number of random persons. Then he produced cards with his own picture, but with others’ names and personal data.

With the fake cards, he was able to acquire mobile subscriptions that could be used to trade goods on credit.

The man said he maintained card production for approximately half a year. He also believes that there may be more crimes in the case than those mentioned in the accusation and judgment against him.

Oslo District Court emphasized that the persons the man used the names of, and their personal data,had not suffered financial loss. However, several credit institutions, stores and other companies had done so.

The man had previously been handed a ruling of a sentence of two and a half years in prison for negligent imagery and several other crimes. He had also formerly been sentenced to prison for fraud.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today