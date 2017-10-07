Man still in critical condition after shooting in Oslo

Police are searching for the one who shot a man at Holmlia in Oslo late on Friday night. The man has critical injuries to the head and neck.

‘The victim is still in a serious condition, and the police are working hard at the investigation’ said the head of the intelligence and investigation unit in Oslo police district, Grete Lien Metlid, to NTB news.

Police said shortly after the shooting that there was a conflict in a known criminal environment. The shooting was not random, and in the first hours after the shooting, the police were s concerned to reassure people that there were no incidental

threats expected against any victim.

Both the victim and the one who shot him are men in their 20 and 30s.

On Saturday morning, the police told NTB that they were searching for some ‘people of interest’, but didn’t want to say anything about the possible perpetrator/s beyond this. Several witnesses had seen more people run from the Dyretråkket at Holmlia. The police have subsequently applied for search warrants for several specific addresses.

It was first reported that there were two victims, but at 00.30 on Friday, the police reported that it was only one.

‘It’s one victim. The other person was on the spot and had been covered in the blood of the victim’, said operations manager, Rune Ullsand.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today