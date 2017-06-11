Mass murderer, Breivik, changes his name

Mass murderer, Anders Behring Breivik, changes his name

Right wing terrorist, Anders Behring Breivik, who was responsible for the deaths of 77 people in Oslo and on Utøya island in 2011, has changed both his first and last names. He is now listed as Fjotolf Hansen in the population register reported VG newspaper.

His lawyer, Øystein Storrvik, confirmed the name changes to the newspaper, but wouldn’t comment beyond that.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected all parts of Breivik’s appeal against the original verdict because of his prison conditions, and he then announced that he’ll take his appeal case to the Strasbourg Court of Human Rights.

