McDonald’s doubles in China

McDonald’s to double the number of restaurants in China

The fast food giant, McDonald’s, plans to increase the number of restaurants in China significantly in the next five years.

McDonald’s, headquartered in Illinois, is experiencing falling sales in the United States and, in part, major European countries, thus stepping up stronger in other markets. The plans for China are that today’s 2,500 outlets will be supplemented by another 2,000.

The strategy is to establish McDonald’s in the third and fourth largest cities around the provinces. The company anticipates that 45 percent of the outlets will be located there in a few years. A staggering total of 75 percent of the outlets will offer home delivery.

– China will be the largest market for McDonald’s after the US, says CEO Steve Easterbrook.

McDonald’s has entered into a partnership agreement with the Chinese state-run conglomerate CITIC.

Their main competitor in China is the market leader Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

