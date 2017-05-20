The MDG wants greener aviation

The Green Party (MDG) wants a series of comprehensive measures to curb emissions from aviation.

Among the party’s decisions during Saturday’s national congress is to reduce traffic on Norwegian airports by 30 percent by 2030, opposing the expansion of capacity at Norwegian airports, and discontinue the scheme of tax-free sales.

This does not mean that the party will deny people to fly, says MDG Top Rasmus Hansson.

– Traveling by plane is of course not wrong in itself. The problem is the emissions, he says.

An alternative to close down or downsize large parts of the airline and travel industry is to get the planes to be more environmentally friendly.

During the congress in Lillehammer on Saturday, MDG adopted to launch a feasibility study of emission from the air transport.

This particularly with regard to regions where other transportation is not available today. The party has previously made it known that they support Avinor’s proposal to test electric aircraft in Finnmark.

– Airlines must have incentives to switch to electric passenger transport as soon as technically possible; first light aircraft, and thereafter bigger the planes, says Hansson

