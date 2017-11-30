Measurement shows that ‘Oktoberbarna’ have broad support among Norwegians

To a poll that Ipsos MMI has done for Dagbladet newspaper, 77% of respondents said at they ‘very much or totally agree’ that ‘Oktoberbarna’ and and others affected by the Norwegian Parliament’s asylum decision should be allowed to stay in Norway while their applications are being reassessed.

‘This measurement clearly shows that there is wide opposition to the government’s action on this case,’ said the Labor Party (AP) leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, to the press.

On November 14th, Parliament voted against Høyres and Progress Party (Frps) adopted resolution, which meant that some of the so-called ‘October children’ who came to Norway from Afghanistan in 2015 will receive their applications again.

53% of respondents believed that the children should be allowed to stay in Norway while the applications are being processed again. 24% said they agreed, 7% said they neither agreed nor nor disagree.

Only 5% responded that they are slightly disagree, and 9% that they are very disagreeableto the idea. Only 2% answered that they do not know.

Respondents were not asked if they support the children in reconsideration of their applications, ’emphasized immigration minister, Sylvi Listhaug or Frp.

‘The survey does not ask if the people want liberalization of asylum policy’, she said.

The government minister stated that she also agrees that the relevant cases should remain in Norway while their applications are processed.

‘It’s completely unwise to send away these people first, review their cases, and then retrieve they if they get to stay,’ said Listhaug.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today