Memorial for the killed students in Bø

The University of Southeast Norway is planning a memorial service for Maren Ueland and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen in January. The killed women studied at Bø.

The university is now doing what they can to safeguard the fellow students of the young women who were killed when they were on a mountain trip in Morocco, NRK reports.

The memorial in Bø will be held on January 7th, when the students return to the place of study. Headmaster Petter Aasen says that it will be characterized by the fact that what happened in the Atlas Mountains was not merely a brutal murder, but that it was a politically motivated act of terror.

– What has happened is contrary to basic human values and is so bestial that it is difficult to express with words, he informs.

– At the same time, we will commemorate the memory of two great and good students, who were well-liked in the study environment, both among fellow students and by their teachers, Åsen tells NRK.

A crisis team is prepared for the students at the university.

Ueland and Jespersen studied outdoor recreation, cultural and nature guidance. They were on a hike in the Atlas Mountains when they were brutally killed a week ago.

Thirteen people are arrested after the double murder, which is being investigated as a terrorist act. Four of the arrested are suspected of having killed the Scandinavian women. The men have posted a video online where they swear allegiance to the extremist group ISIL.

Moroccan police believe that the men were looking to kill tourists, but believe it is coincidental that the two women were chosen as victims of their horrific deed.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today