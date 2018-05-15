Meteorologists are waiting for the 30’s

On Tuesday it may crawl up to 30 degrees in some places in southern Norway. Should that be the case, it will be vying for the previous record of early tropical temperatures from 2000.

– Nice and warm weather in many places, but in the south there will be local fog in the morning hours then the possibility of rain in the afternoon. But todays question will be: Will we get 30 degrees somewhere? We will closely monitor the temperature, the Meteorologists say.

The earliest date of tropical temperatures in Norway, according to Yr, was May 14, 2000 in Kongsberg.

A new weather map was published Monday morning that showed possible temperatures of 25-30 degrees in Oslo Monday and Tuesday. Along the entire coast; Sørlandet, Vestlandet and Trøndelag it is reported 27-28 degrees.

Tropic heat – temperatures above 30 degrees – have also been reported in many other places in Scandinavia and in the Baltic states.

As a result of global warming, heat records are being set far more often and earlier than before in many places in the world. In Norway, the average temperature has risen by a half degree over the past 15 years, according to the Meteorological Institute.

