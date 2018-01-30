Metoo Summit at the Storting

Prime Minister and Conservative Leader Erna Solberg (H) will meet the leaders of the other parties to discuss sexual harassment and handling warning cases.

The meeting will take place at the Storting at 8 am. The party secretaries are also invited to the meeting, which the Prime Minister initiated just over a week ago.

“I look forward to meeting the other party leaders because we have a common challenge across all parties. We must restore confidence in politics and create security for the many who want to engage in the parties, especially the young people. Therefore, we should also meet this challenge together, not just each of us in each of our parties, “Solberg told NTB.

“I hope we can establish a collaboration across the parties where we can share experiences about dealing with harassment issues to learn from each other and look forward,” she continues.

Solberg went out with the idea of ​​a joint meeting at a press conference in which Høyre presented their handling of the cases against, among others, Kristian Tonning Riise, who has resigned as the Young Conservative leader.

The Progress Party, the Labor Party and the Center Party have also experienced serious allegations lately. On Thursday, Ap concluded that the resigned deputy leader Trond Giske had broken internal guidelines against sexual harassment.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

