The Minister of Transport cycles for the cancer cause

On Sunday, Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen, cycles from Obrestad lighthouse to Stavanger, following Robin Halsebakk on parts of his cycling trip along the entire Norwegian coast, from Lindesnes to Nordkapp.

Halsebakk takes the trip to promote the bicycle World Cup in Bergen, the seafood industry, and raise money for the Cancer Society.

The first leg went from Grimstad to Mandal on June 1st. He was then followed by cycling legend Dag Otto Lauritzen. On Sunday the 4th of June, it is the trip of the Minister for Transport to follow him on the journey. He thinks it’s nice to be able to ride a bike for a good cause.

Avid Cyclist

– This is a nice initiative that I would like to support both as the Bike Minister and avid cyclist. The bicycle is an important means of transport that more people should use in everyday life, both to get to places and to improve public health.

– When Halsebakk also promotes the Cancer Cause then it is an initiative I put myself wholeheartedly behind and will support. The bike ride along the Norwegian coast is a great way to raise awareness about an important issue, says Solvik-Olsen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today