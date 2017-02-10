Motorist killed on the E6 in Hedmark

One person died in a collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle on the E6 in Ottestad, in Hedmark.

Police were reported of the accident at 00.50 on Thursday night. There was one person in each of the vehicles.

‘The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident’, said operations manager, Terese Hoff Bylterud, of the Inland police district

to NTB news agency.

The driver of the truck was taken into a health care facility, but was released physically unharmed.

‘Police worked with investigations into the causes of the accident at the scene throughout the night. E6 was closed between Ridabu and Stange after the collision.

The road was reopened at 06.45’, said the Road Traffic Management Centre (Vegtrafikksentralen).

