Mountain crossing closed due to danger of avalanches

National route 15 over Strynefjellet was closed on Christmas Day due to an avalanche this morning. The crossing will not be opened for traffic before third day of Christmas at the earliest.

The road is closed the whole of the first and second days of Christmas days due to danger of additional snowfall, the Road Traffic Center East tells on Twitter. Not before Wednesday at 9 am new review will be made.

National route 13 over Vikafjellet was also closed early on Christmas Day, but was reopened just before 3 pm.

Earlier on Christmas Day there was convoys on National route 7 over Hardangervidda, but traffic was normalized as of 1 pm.

The National Road Authority asks people to check traffic reports and evaluate using alternative routes if possible.

