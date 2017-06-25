Muslims demonstrate outside controversial Oslo Mosque

The Center for Secular Integration (SSI) chose to demonstrate outside the Central Mosque, Jamaat Ahle Sunnat in Oslo, when the group took a stand against extremist imams on Saturday.

A small number of people participated in the demonstration, advocating freedom of speech and religious belief on Saturday.

In advance, the Center for Secular Integration announced a demonstration ‘for freedom of religion and against extremist imams’, which would take place during the Saturday prayer at the end of the month of Ramadan, outside the Central Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Mosque in Oslo.

While Muslims poured out of the mosque before the big celebration on Sunday, they were greeted by posters that distanced their holders from community leadership, reported Dagen newspaper.

Leader, Shakeel Rehman of SSI, emphasized that the demonstration was not against Muslims per se, and opened his speech by emphasizing that they were utterly opposed to the attack at a mosque in London last Sunday night.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today