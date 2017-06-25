Gay marchers in Serbia celebrate the country’s first lesbian prime minister

People dance and wave peace flags at a gay pride march in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minister Ana Brnabic is set to take office in the staunchly conservative country next week after the ruling populists mustered majority support for her in parliament. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Hundreds of people participated in the a gay march in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade on Saturday.

Many used the march to pay tribute to the country’s first openly gay prime minister (which suggests there may have been closeted gay prime ministers in the past).

Ana Brnabić was appointed Serbia’s new prime minister a week and a half ago and will, in all likelihood, be approved by the National Assembly next week.

She will then become both the country’s first female prime minister, and the first who is openly gay. The occasion was duly marked by the gay pride march in Belgrade on Saturday.

The march was held under a very large police presence. Serbia is a country with conservative attitudes, and homophobia is widespread.

Participants carried banners with inscriptions like “We want a life of human worth” and “Support means a lot”.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
