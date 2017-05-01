NATO consider sending more soldiers to Afghanistan

Stoltenberg refers to what he calls a challenging security situation

NATO is considering increasing its presence in Afghanistan to strengthen efforts against Islamist rebels, according to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg talks about what he calls a challenging security situation as a reason for NATO to consider sending additional soldiers to Afghanistan. He said this in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

The 28-nation-wide alliance is present in the country with around 13,000 soldiers to help the local defence with training, education and counselling.

A decision to increase, and possibly extend, the presence in Afghanistan is expected in May.

The Taliban has intensified its military activity after NATO pulled its fighting forces out of Afghanistan in 2014, resulting in an increase in the number of military and civilian victims from attacks.

As late as last week, Taliban insurgents dressed as Afghan soldiers, succeeded in killing 135 recruits in the northern Afghan city of Mzaar-i-Sharif – where parts of the Norwegian contingent used to be were deployed.

NATO also wants to be a bigger part in the combat against international terrorism, especially by training local forces, Stoltenberg emphasized in the interview.

– In addition to our involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq, NATO has the capacity to do even more, he said.

