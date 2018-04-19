New ambassadors from Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Ecuador and Ghana

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19 April 2018.
The new ambassadors are:
- Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Mr Todung Mulya Lubis
- Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Mr Abdulla Al-Romaithi
- Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador, H.E. Mr Lautaro Pozo Malo (resident in Stockholm)
- Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Ms Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa (resident in Copenhagen)
Source: government.no / Norway Today
