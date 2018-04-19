New ambassadors from Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Ecuador and Ghana

TOPICS:
AmbassadorFrom left: Ambassador of Indonesia, H.E. Mr Todung Mulya Lubis, Ambassador of Ghana, H.E. Ms Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa, Ambassador of UAE, H.E. Mr Abdulla Al-Romaithi, Ambassador of Ecuador, H.E. Mr Lautaro Pozo Malo. Credit: M.B. Haga, MFA

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 19. April 2018

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19 April 2018.

 

The new ambassadors are:

  • Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Mr Todung Mulya Lubis
  • Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Mr Abdulla Al-Romaithi
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador, H.E. Mr Lautaro Pozo Malo (resident in Stockholm)
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Ms Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa (resident in Copenhagen)

 

Source: government.no / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "New ambassadors from Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Ecuador and Ghana"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*