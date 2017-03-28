New center planned in defence against cyber attacks

Security services are intensifying their efforts against cyber threats. A common cyber coordination center will be operational from Friday.

The Defence Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide, announced the opening of the new coordination center in a speech during the security conference in Oslo on Tuesday.

‘The security challenges are more and more complex. The digital space is used actively, and increasingly, it falls within the scope of intelligence, sabotage and creating influence, said Søreide, who added that every day, cyber-attacks against Norwegian companies and government agencies are averted.

The Cyber ​​Coordination Center is included in the national budget for the current year.

The center is being established with cooperation between the Police Security Service, the National Security Agency, and the Intelligence Services. The purpose is to strengthen Norway’s ability to counter cyber-threats in digital space.

Søreide also said that the government’s proposal for new security policy will come ‘in the spring’. Justice and Public Security Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen of Fremskrittspartiet (FrP), gave in his speech, information about the white paper on digital security that will be delivered during the year.

‘The message will be to emphasize selected areas, identify key trends and set a clear strategic direction’, he said, which just about covers everything and anything known to humanity.



Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today