New defibrillator registry in place

Where can I find the nearest defibrillator? Officials hope to get all of the 20,000 starters into the new register that has now been initiated.

Sudden cardiac arrest affects more than 3,000 Norwegians annually. By accessing the Defibrillator Registry’s website www.113.no you will now be able to see where the nearest defibrillator is located.

There are already more than 20,000 defibrillators in and around Norway, but so far it has been difficult for the public to figure out exacly where they are. With a public defibrillator registry in place, the aim is that most sports clubs, institutions and companies register their AED’s there.

– Still the most important thing is to start immediate cardiac pulmonary rescue and call 113, but there is no doubt that access to a defibrillator can save lives, Director of Health, Bjørn Guldvog, divulges in a statement.



