New Delhi schools must stay closed due to smog

The authorities in New Delhi closed all schools for a week due to health hazardous air pollution. Five million children must stay home.

“As a result of the air quality is still poor in New Delhi, we cannot put children’s health at risk. We have announced that all city schools will be closed until Sunday”, said a spokesman for the health authorities of the Indian capital states.

There are around 6,000 public and private schools in New Delhi, and around 5 million schoolchildren are getting some extra days off.

A heavy grey smog is now hanging over the city of about 20 million people, and the air quality is closer to 30 times worse than the World Health Organization believes is proper.

Elderly, cardiac patients, asthma and pregnant women are warned to stay indoors.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today