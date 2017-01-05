New passport to start from April next year

National ID cards and passports in the new design are scheduled to be applied from the 1st of April next year, said the National Police Directorate.

The latest plan was that the new passports and ID cards be adopted during 2017, but the introduction has been postponed several times.

– The reason for the delays include new security requirements and a comprehensive procurement process, said technical director Atle Roll-Matthiesen of the Police Directorate to ABC News.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

