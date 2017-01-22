New refugees arriving in refugee center in Råde

Large groups of refugees are again heading towards the centre in Råde.

The arrival is a result of the agreement on the relocation of refugees. So far around 200 refugees have arrived at the reception in Råde. Stortinget, the Norwegian parliament, decided in December 2015 that Norway will accept 1500 asylum seekers during 2016 and 2017.

“This Thursday, a group of 180 refugees, mostly from Syria and Eritrea, arrived at the center”, says Red Cross District Manager, Anders Lervold toNRK news. He asks people to sign up as volunteer at the center to help.

According to UDI, these refugees have applied for protection in Greece or Italy, and have the right to apply to be transferred to another European country and get their application processed there. “Most of these are expected in the coming months. We expect the arrival of a group of Syrians in late January. After that, we expect around 250 refugees a month”, says Knut Jostein Berglyd, UDI leader on Arrival Center Østfold,

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today