Nine out of ten had access to a kindergarten last year

Last year, 91 percent of all children aged 1 to 5 years had a place in a kindergarten, according to new figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Altogether 282,642 children attended private and public kindergartens in 2016, 959 fewer than in 2015, according to new figures from Statistics Norway.

The Coverage ratio for children between one and five years was last year 91 percent, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous year.

The coverage for 1- and 2-year-olds this year was 82 percent, while for 3 to 5 year olds was 97 percent.

Best coverage was found in Sør-Trøndelag and Troms with 94 percent, followed by Nord-Trøndelag with 93 percent. Lowest coverage was in Oslo and the south of Norway with slightly less than 90 percent coverage.

According to Statistics Norway, there were 5,980 kindergartens in the country, which is 107 less than the year before. 47 percent of the country’s kindergartens are for the record public.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today