Nobody arrested after shooting at Vestli in Oslo

The police moved to Vestli in Groruddalen on Saturday night after a shooting and noise between youngsters. No one was reported injured, and no one was arrested.

Police arrived at the site on Saturday night, and an empty cartridge was found, confirmed Operation Manager, Marianne Heidenstrøm, in Oslo to NTB news.

“We received a message about a large gathering of youngsters at Vestli at 19.30. While we were on our way, we were told that a shot was fired,’’ she said.

15 against one

According to witnesses, VG newspaper reported that a number of masked youths attacked one or two people at Vestli torg. One victim then went to a pizza restaurant to seek refuge. It was also there where at least one shot was fired.

‘’They were fighting outside, here and there, and suddenly one of themran in.It looked like he sought refuge in the restaurant. I think it was 15 against one,’’ said a witness at the pizza restaurant to the newspaper.

No one was reported injured and all the youths were gone when the police arrived.

Several witnesses were nearby and were questioned. There are also several surveillance cameras that can provide interesting information.

A number of violent episodes

There have been a number of violent and shooting episodes in Oslo in recent months, and the police therefore sent all available resources to Vestli on Saturday night.

“We work in parallel on several tracks,” said Heidenstrøm to NTB news.

It is only a few weeks since the police were attacked by a youths in Vestli according to Aftenposten newspaper. Even then, several of the people involved were masked.

The police then announced that the patrol was attacked by approximately 20 youngsters who behaved aggressively and ‘’threw snowballs.’’

