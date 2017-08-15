Non-socialist majority in NRK survey – miserable figures for Ap

The Labour Party and Jonas Gahr Støre got their worst results in four years in a survey Norstat has done for NRK. Ap gets 27.1 percent , a decline of 5.9 percent.

The result is a decline of 3.7 percentage points compared with the 2013 election result, which was a bad election for the Ap.

– This is not good enough for Ap. Our goal is to achieve a majority in order to replace the Frp and the Conservative Government on 11 September so that we will get a new policies, “said Ap-leader Jonas Gahr Støre in a text message to NRK.

At the same time, Frp is doing very well in the NRK’s ​​August survey. The party receives support of 16.7 per cent, which is a 2.7 percentage point improvement since the June survey. At the parliamentary elections in 2013, the party received 16.3 percent of the votes.

Jensen: – We have been visible

Finance Minister and Frp Chairman Siv Jensen explains the figures by saying they have been very visible so far in the election campaign.

-The result is very pleasing. Frp has been successful in the election campaign. We have been very clear and visible on our main issues: Removal of property taxes, a continued strict asylum and immigration policy, measures to improve integration, transport and fire policy, “says Jensen to NTB.

The Conservatives are still standing at 23.8 percent (+0.1) in the survey. The Center Party falls to 9.2 percent, which is a decline of 2.4 percentage points compared with the corresponding figures for June.

The survey gives the current Coalition Government 85 mandates and a majority in the Storting, despite the fact that Venstre is still below the threshold of 3.9 per cent (+0.5). A possible constellation of Ap, Sp, SV, MDG and the Reds will get 84 seats in the parliament in this survey.

Clear trend

Both SV and MDG are above the barrier with a figure of 5.2 and 4.6 percent respectively, an increase of 0.8 and 1.8 percentage points respectively. The Red gets 1.8 percent (+0.6) and KrF 5 (+0.6).

The NRK measurement is based on 756 interviews between 8th and 14th of August. The error margin on the measurement is between 0.8 and 3.2 percentage points – the highest for the largest parties.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

