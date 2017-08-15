One third receive financial support from parents

34 percent of young people between the ages of 18 and 29 receive financial support from parents

A recent survey shows that 34 percent of young people between the ages of 18 and 29 receive regular financial support from their parents. – Surprising, says consumer economist to E24

The survey was conducted by the research institute YouGov for Nordea. This is an increase from 24 percent at the same time in 2016.

The monetary aid has also increased to an average of NOK 1,800 a month, from NOK 1,580 in 2016. Consumer economist at Nordea, Elin Reitan, says there are sensationally many who receive help, saying that it is not just students receiving help.

– Even those working are receiving large amounts from their parents every month, and that is a bit worrying, she says.

The consumer economist believes high housing prices have a lot of the blame for more people now need funding from their parents.

– The numbers may indicate that many young people have stretched their economic capability in order to realize the dream of a home. To manage economically, and to maintain a certain lifestyle after the purchase, they need help from their parents, Reitan believes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today