Nordby tunnel to close at beginning of September

Nordby tunnel to close come September

The Nordby tunnel in Akershus (Nordbytunnelen) closes for upgrades during the first weekend of September. As of September the 4th, one lane will be closed until December.

Both lanes of the tunnel will be unavailable on the 2nd and 3rd of September. After that, the northbound lane will remain closed until December the 5th, and the southbound lane will be accessible for both directions, Vinegvesenet newspaper reports.

‘We want to minimize the impact on rush hour traffic, and therefore we will use the southbound lane to resolve this,’ says project manager, Thomas Kalleberg.

The E6 between Gothenburg and Oslo passes through the tunnel, which is located in Frogn and Ås municipality, in Akershus.

Diversion to county road 156

In order to facilitate for peak hour traffic, the southbound lane will be used for northbound traffic between 04.30 and 13.00. Between 13.00 and 20.00, the lane will be available for southbound traffic.

Between 21.00 and 04.30, it will be used by traffic travelling in both directions. The E6 will be closed completely while the direction of travel is changing, which will take 15 minutes.

Traffic during rush hours will be led to the county road, 156.

