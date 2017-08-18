Qatar’s Foreign Minister visits Norway

The situation in the Middle East and the relationship between Norway and Qatar are among the main themes when Qatar’s Foreign Minister visits Oslo.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will meet Norway’s Foreign Minister Børge Brende (H) on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Among the main topics for the talks is the bilateral relationship between Norway and Qatar, in addition to the situation in the Middle East.

Brende visited Qatar in February this year. He meet, the Emir of the country, the Foreign Minister and the Head of the country’s Human rights commission.

