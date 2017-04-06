Nordic Network against radicalization is established

The Nordic Council of Ministries has established network dubbed as Nordic Safe Cities.

The purpose is to strengthen the prevention of radicalization and violent extremism in the Nordic countries.

Safe Cities came into being in the wake of the terrorist attack in Copenhagen in 2015. To assist cities and municipalities the newly established ‘Nordic Safe Cities’ has published a guidebook.

Nordic Safe Cities has six prioritized areas, namely:

Safe Urban Space

Safe Online Sphere

Strong Families

Safe Public Institutions

Strong Youth Engagement

Safe Communities

You can read more about Nordic Safe Cities on norden.org

Partnerships with three centres of expertise

Nordic Safe Cities has partnered with three key centres of expertise and can provide resources for northern cities in their efforts to prevent radicalization and violent extremism.

The three competence players they name are: The Radicalization Awareness Network (RAN)

,The Association of faiths and also the Institute for Strategic Dialogue

Norwegian cities and municipalities need to be involved

Norwegian municipalities and cities are encouraged to associate themselves with Nordic Safe Cities and utilize the resources the network offers according to the Governments press release.

Source: government.no / Norway Today