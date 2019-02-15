Norway gets new NATO-demand

NATO’s new prestigious project is for forces that can be deployed in 30 days or less. Now talks are

underway with Norway about what we should contribute.

The new initiative is called “Four Times 30″ and is about NATO identifying 30 battalions, 30 air squadrons and 30 naval vessels to be deployed in 30 days or less.

NATO is now in the process of discussing how efforts are to be shared between member states said NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

Everyone must participate in the splicing team. Including Norway.

‘’But if you ask exactly what Norway must contribute, it is too early to say’’ Stoltenberg told the Norwegian press in Brussels.

‘’Our military planners are now sitting and discussing with each individual member country’’ he said.

Not concrete yet

The new initiative was the topic of discussion at the NATO defense ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. There, it was expected that several member states would put concrete offers on the table.

But Defense Minister, Frank Bakke-Jensen of Høyre (H) kept the cards close to his chest.

‘’We will sit down and look holistically at it’’ said Bakke-Jensen to NTB news.

According to him, the Norwegian contribution will be made concrete in the specialist military council which the Chief of Defense will present as part of the work on the next long-term plan for defense.

That is planned to be presented to parliament in spring 2020.

Poor reactivity

The backdrop is a concern that NATO today has far too poor responsiveness.

But what is needed to rectify this are not new forces. Instead, NATO will increase the readiness of forces that already exist,so that Allies are confident that they can respond quickly if new threats arise.

NTB reported that some of the forces could move out in just 10 days, some in 20 days and others in 30 days.

NATO’s goal is to identify the relevant forces by 2020.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today