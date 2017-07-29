Norway steps up humanitarian aid to Yemen

‘The humanitarian situation in Yemen gives cause for great concern. The cholera outbreak has now spread throughout the country, which is also suffering from armed conflict and a food crisis.

It is crucial that the international community makes a joint effort to ensure that the UN humanitarian appeal is met. Norway is increasing its humanitarian aid to Yemen by NOK 10 million. Humanitarian access must be granted so that emergency relief can reach the civilian population,’ Foreign Minister Børge Brende said.

–

The UN has described the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and has estimated that almost 80 % of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance.

–

Ten million people urgently require live-saving assistance.

The cholera outbreak is spreading rapidly, partly due to inadequate health services and insufficient access to clean drinking water. The precarious humanitarian situation in Yemen is the result of a brutal conflict that has ravaged the country since the spring of 2015.

–

‘Only a negotiated political solution can put an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people. Norway therefore supports the efforts of the UN special envoy to get the parties back to the negotiating table as quickly as possible,’ said Mr Brende.

–

So far this year, Norway has nearly doubled its aid to Yemen, and is providing about NOK 250 million in humanitarian relief. This includes the amount announced at the donor conference for Yemen in April, as well as additional funds in response to the hunger crisis and the cholera epidemic.

–

Norway’s support is being channelled through several UN agencies, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and various humanitarian organisations that cooperate with local partners in Yemen.

–

Norway is also providing funding through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which has disbursed more than NOK 200 million to Yemen so far in 2017. Norway provides some 10 % of the funding for CERF.

–

Source: government.no / Norway Today