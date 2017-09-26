Norway will participate in NATO-led operation against terrorism

Norway will participate in a NATO-led operation to combat criminal activities in the Mediterranean. One of the goals is to prevent terror.

NATO will use the Sea Guardian operation to support the EU Sea Operations ‘Sophia’ in the Mediterranean. The EU’s mission is to arrest human traffickers and destroy the boats they use.

Sea Guardian, is in turn an operation of NATO presence in the Mediterranean Sea, and aims to monitor and combat terrorist activities, as well as strengthen the capacity of NATO’s partner countries. Now Norway will also participate in the Sea Guardian.

“Since we are now moving into the Mediterranean with NATO flags at the mast, it is natural that our strength of eight vessels can also contribute to the operation of Sea Guardian,” said flag commander Petter Kammerhuber, who heads the Navy Force Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) out 2017.

In addition to the Sea Guardian operation, SNMG1 will also participate in exercises. Greece, Spain, Italy and Turkey have all been engaged in the operation already.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

