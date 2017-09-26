25-year-old denies culpability for the murder of his father

25-year-old denies culpability for the murder of his own father in Steinkjer

A 25-year-old man accused of killing his own father in March this year, appeared in Inntrøndelag District Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old denies culpabiliy

– This response concerns, among other things, the question of sanity, says the defender of the man, Rolf Christensen, just after his client declared himself not guilty as charged, NRK writes.

Does not know why

The 25-year-old made a statement in court on Monday. He according to NRK, says that he has had many thought surrounding March 30, but tthat he never had thoughts of killing anybody.

According to Adresseavisen, the defendant has been hospitalized in the psychiatric ward following the murder in March this year. There he is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

In court, it was also stated that the family had tried to get him forcefully admitted several times previously, but that they felt they had not been heard.

– We saw that he was sick but were not understood, says the mother, according to Adresseavisen, describing the accused as a gentle man who had a good relationship with his father and the rest of the family.

Altered behaviour

On the day of the murder, the defendant supposedly tried to recruit colleagues into the Jehovah’s Witnesses and was sent home from work because of this.

A little later that day, the defendant supposedly quit his job, writes NRK.

The brother of the accused came to the place when his father was on the ground, and he told the court that he had to hold his brother on the ground and that things were said that did made neither head nor tail.

Legal psychiatric experts have concluded that the 25-year-old was in psychosis when the murder occurred and the prosecutor believes he should be sentenced to forced mental health care.

The main concern in the criminal case is whether the conditions are met to sentence the man to compulsive mental treatment or not.

