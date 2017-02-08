Norwegian accused of abuse arrested in Spain

A man in his 20’s from Fosen who is charged with rape of a child, has been arrested in Spain after he has repeatedly not appeared in court for trial in Norway.

In May 2015, the man was accused with the rape of a girl under the age of 14 and was later charged with the crime. The defendant has denied all accusations of a sexual relationship with the victim in the case, writes Fosna-Folket.

Nevertheless, he did not show up at court when the trial took place in May last year. He also didn’t show up in October. On Monday the case was assigned to Fosen District Court for the third time.

– He was arrested in a house in Spain on Friday night, says the Chief Public Prosecutor Bjørn Kristian Soknes, who according to plan will be the Prosecuter for the case.

The trial is scheduled to start on Monday in Fosen District Court. We’ve had trouble getting ahold of the defendant and that’s why we searched for him internationally, informs Soknes.

A petition will be made to have him extradited to Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today